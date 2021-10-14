Road-blocking climate protesters in UK pause campaign

LONDON (AP) — Environmental protesters pressuring the British government to insulate all homes within a decade as a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have halted their disruptive road-blocking campaign until Oct. 25. In an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a group known as Insulate Britain apologized Thursday for the disruption its demonstration caused over the last five weeks but said the urgency of climate change necessitated unconventional actions. Participants in the group’s protest have blocked many major roads in and around London, causing traffic misery for drivers. Police have made dozens of arrests. The end date of Insulate Britain’s planned pause is days before the start of a U.N. climate conference in Scotland.