Rochester man completes 300-mile portage for suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man returns home after carrying a canoe for hundreds of miles to bring awareness to suicide prevention.

Evan Hansen, trekked on a 30-day portage, from the Minnesota - South Dakota border to the Kinstone Megalithic garden, in Western, Wisconsin.

He carried his yellow canoe for 314 miles, and the canoe had hundreds of names of people who died by suicide.

"When I started I had 181 names on this canoe. We now have 645 names," Hansen said. "I don't know anything about these people, and I don't need to. All I know is that they left us too soon, and they left a hole in someone's heart."

Along his hike, he spoke with strangers about his mission and added names at the request of loved ones.

"It's hard to really know how impactful this is until people see it. It's not uncommon for people to see the canoe and take a step back and cry a little bit. Especially if suicide has touched them in a very deep way," Hansen said.

Hansen has had four loved ones die by suicide and wants people struggling and their families to know that there is hope.

"The main point in doing all this was to show people that they're loved. Show people that they're not alone, and to show people what a true burden looks like while memorializing and celebrating the names of people lost to suicide," he said.

Hansen has also raised $30,000 for the Southeast Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). His goal is $100,000.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number Is 1-800-273-8255.

