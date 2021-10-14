Skip to Content

Shredded Banksy artwork could fetch millions at auction

LONDON (AP) — A work by street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million could make several times that price at an auction. “Love is in the Bin” is being offered at auction Thursday by Sotheby’s in London with a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.2 million). It consists of a half-shredded framed canvas bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon. It was created during an October 2018 auction of Banksy’s image “Girl With Balloon” when a hidden shredder embedded in the frame left half the canvas hanging from the frame in strips. Sotheby’s says the result is “the ultimate Banksy artwork.”

Associated Press

