SUV catches fire after rear-ending dump truck, driver sustains minor injuries

NEAR ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A vehicle fire sent huge plumes of smoke into the air after a crash just north of Zumbrota Thursday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol reports that a woman driving an SUV rear-ended a dump truck just after 11 a.m. and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

This happened in the southbound lanes of Highway 52.

The woman was able to pull onto the side of the road following the crash. That is when the SUV she was driving caught fire and was quickly engulfed.