The rookery saga continues: Rochester Township Board postpones vote regarding zoning plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Township Board was set to vote on a zoning and General Development Plan for a piece of land that happens to be home to dozens of blue herons. Thursday, they decided to postpone the vote with most members wanting to further discuss a possible win-win situation.

The Rochester Blue Heron Rookery has been around for decades and sits on three properties.

This "Save the Rookery" movement began back in early spring when one of the property owners wanted to develop his property. He has been taking the steps to do so, but many of his neighbors and now many around the state are worried any type of development will cause harm to the birds.

Legal action is even involved with multiple lawyers representing Rochester Township, members of Save the Rookery and the property owner respectfully.

"You see we don't have much time. If this goes through and then the next one goes through the bulldozers come through and then we're done. I think that the GDP should be rejected rookery aside, completely, just on the basis of the planning and zoning boards recommendations," said Save the Rookery member Viki Morris.

Most members of the Rochester Township Board are wanting to further discuss a possible situation where the birds are protected and the property owner can still develop his land.

We're all smart people I think we should be able to come up with a win-win situation," said board member Brian Zmolek.

The Rochester Township Board will go back to review and then vote on this zoning plan at their next meeting which is November 11.