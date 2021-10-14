Skip to Content

Thursday's Scores

8:51 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Royalton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17

Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-9, 25-9

Blue Earth Area def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17

Champlin Park def. Anoka, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15

Delano def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17

Eden Prairie def. Hopkins, 25-9, 25-18, 25-8

Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Annandale, 27-25, 25-21, 25-23

Littlefork-Big Falls def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22

Maple Lake def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-6, 25-2

Mayer-Lutheran def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-2, 25-12, 25-11

Medford def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

Minneota def. Canby, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18

Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16

Mounds Park Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15

Pine River-Backus def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-6, 25-14, 25-14

Richfield def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19

Rockford def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18

Sibley East def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Hutchinson, 25-18, 25-14, 25-9

St. Paul Washington def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-13

Tartan def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lakeview, 25-15, 25-5, 25-8

Underwood def. Rothsay, 25-8, 26-24, 25-14

Watertown-Mayer def. Litchfield, 26-24, 25-19, 25-13

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

