Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albany def. Pierz, 25-13, 25-21, 25-17
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Royalton, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15
Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-17
Bethlehem Academy def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-9, 25-9
Blue Earth Area def. Mankato Loyola, 25-9, 25-18, 19-25, 25-17
Champlin Park def. Anoka, 25-16, 25-11, 25-15
Delano def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-17, 25-14, 25-17
Eden Prairie def. Hopkins, 25-9, 25-18, 25-8
Edgerton def. Murray County Central
Grand Rapids def. Cloquet, 25-15, 25-13, 25-16
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Annandale, 27-25, 25-21, 25-23
International Falls def. Deer River, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22
Maple Lake def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-10, 25-6, 25-2
Mayer-Lutheran def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-2, 25-12, 25-11
Medford def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
Minneota def. Canby, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18
Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-20, 25-16
Mounds Park Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-15, 25-12, 25-15
Pine River-Backus def. Kelliher/Northome, 25-6, 25-14, 25-14
Providence Academy def. Blake, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 25-23
Richfield def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19
Rochester John Marshall def. Austin, 25-10, 22-25, 28-26, 25-18
Rockford def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
Roseville def. Mounds View, 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Sibley East def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 21-25, 25-16, 21-25, 15-10
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Hutchinson, 25-18, 25-14, 25-9
St. Paul Washington def. Hmong Academy, 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-13
Stillwater def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13
Tartan def. Hastings, 25-10, 25-13, 25-19
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Lakeview, 25-15, 25-5, 25-8
Underwood def. Rothsay, 25-8, 26-24, 25-14
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Pillager, 25-13, 25-20, 25-21
Watertown-Mayer def. Litchfield, 26-24, 25-19, 25-13
