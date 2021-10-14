UnitedHealth boosts outlook, again, after big Q3 numbers

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) -- UnitedHealth's third-quarter performance topped Wall Street's view, bolstered by the improving performance of its Optum segment.

The country's biggest U.S. health insurer also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast again.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, UnitedHealth earned $4.09 billion, or $4.28 per share.

A year earlier the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company earned $3.17 billion, or $3.30 per share.

Removing certain items, earnings were $4.52 per share.

That beat the $4.41 per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.