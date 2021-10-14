VACCINATION OR TERMINATION: Unvaccinated Mayo Clinic employees react to mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's vaccination or termination for unvaccinated Mayo Clinic employees. This, according to an internal employee memo, sent to the more than 8,000 unvaccinated staffers Wednesday.

"Do I want to work in an environment where I have no choices?" one Mayo Clinic employee, who wanted to stay anonymous, said.

The hospital claims the change is due to its percentage of staff who remain unvaccinated, which currently sits at 12.3 percent. According to a statement from Mayo Clinic, staff vaccination rates for the virus increased from 77.4 percent to 87.7 percent since it announced its vaccination program in July.

Another Mayo employee, who also wishes to kept unknown, hears the vaccine mandate with a variety of emotions. One staffer says quote: "As a remote employee, who never has contact with patients or even coworkers, I feel this is unfair."

Others believe Mayo is digging themselves into a hole that will be hard to get out of.

"If they think they are five, to six nurses short now, what are they going to do when people walk?" They said. "And there will be people walking at the end of December. What are they going to do if they are already going to pay double time because they don't have enough staff to work?"

Many employees facing the dilemma to be vaccinated or terminated.

"I feel like I'm up against a wall," They said. "I do."

Employees who remain unvaccinated without medical or religious exemption by Dec. 3, will be put on unpaid leave. If staff are still not in compliance with the vaccination requirement on Jan. 3, 2022, they will be terminated.

Looking at Mayo Clinic's Rochester location, there are more than 1,000 job openings.