Windy and mild conditions ahead

Breezy conditions are expected through the early next week. Winds Friday will be around 10-15 mph with some gusts reach just above 15 mph at times. Saturday looks to be the windiest day in the 7-day forecast. Winds will be sustained around 15-20 mph with gusts reaching near 30 mph at times. Winds will calm slightly on Sunday before picking back up on Monday.

We'll have pretty nice conditions Friday through Sunday. Minus the winds, temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s both Friday and Saturday. Highs will jump into the middle and upper 60s Sunday with mostly sunny skies. We'll be near 8-10° above average in some areas on Sunday.

It will be a beautiful 3-day stretch to get out and see some of the fall colors across Minnesota and Wisconsin. We're nearing about 75% for our fall color report in SE Minnesota. This weekend might be perfect to get out and see the beautiful colors!

High temperatures next week will stay well above average on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will approach 70° on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s Tuesday with sunny skies. We'll finally see seasonal temperatures by late next week.

