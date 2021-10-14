Wisconsin lawmaker returns to work after bout of COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin legislator has returned to work after a bout with COVID-19. Republican Sen. Andre Jacque was hospitalized Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing without a mask. He was placed on a ventilator Aug. 23 but was discharged on Sept. 21. He said last week that he’s still using a walker but he feels better every day. He chaired a meeting of the Senate’s human services committee on Thursday, appearing via phone. Earlier in the day he attended a Senate judiciary committee hearing by phone as well. It’s unclear if Jacque has been vaccinated. He’s one of the Legislature’s most conservative members and has fought vaccine and mask mandates.