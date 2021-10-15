Areas of frost are possible the next two nights; Mild weekend ahead

Temperatures are expected to fall into the middle and upper 30s overnight Friday and Saturday. Temperatures early Saturday and Sunday mornings will allow patchy frost to form in some areas. Right now, there are no advisories issued for the SE MN or NE IA. However, if you have plants outdoors that are sensitive to cold temperatures, it might be smart to cover them or bring them inside the next two nights.

Current advisories are in the west and northwest portion of Minnesota/Iowa. Winds and a little cloud cover should help Friday night but calmer conditions are expected Saturday which could lead to more favorable conditions for frost into Sunday.

We're actually behind schedule with our "First Frost" across SE Minnesota. So we are due for colder temperatures eventually!

Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be pretty nice! Temperatures Saturday will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest around 10-15 mph. Winds will shift Sunday afternoon and evening to the south-southwest which will lead to slightly warmer temperatures Sunday and into next week.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will jump into the upper 60s and even lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay strong out of the south which will help temperatures warm well above average. We'll work in an isolated chance of showers overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Other than that...dry conditions are expected into late next week.

Nick