Chicago man indicted for 1st-degree murder in highway death

3:32 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Chicago man accused of fatally shooting another man in the head on a Minnesota highway after an apparent road-rage incident has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Thirty-three-year-old Jamal Smith had already been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton. In Minnesota, the count of premeditated first-degree murder must be charged by a grand jury; Smith will face a mandatory life sentence if convicted. Smith’s attorney was out of the office Friday and did not immediately return an email message seeking comment.

Associated Press

