Czech PM Babis heading for opposition after losing election

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says he wouldn’t accept an offer to try to create a new government after his centrist ANO political movement narrowly lost in the parliamentary election last week and is ready to end up in opposition. The decision announced by the populist billionaire on Friday opens the way for two coalitions of five parties that have won a majority in the vote to rule. A liberal-conservative three-party coalition named Together captured 27.8% of the vote on Saturday. It beat Babis’ ANO (YES) party which won 27.1%. A center-left liberal coalition received 15.6% to finish third. The two coalitions have pledged to govern jointly.