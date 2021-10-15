Diocese of Winona-Rochester confirm plan of reorganization after bankruptcy

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota confirmed a plan of reorganization Thursday that was jointly submitted by the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and the Committee of Unsecured Creditors, who represent survivors of sexual abuse.

The plan provides for a substantial trust to compensate survivors of sexual abuse within the Diocese. The trust will be funded with up to $22,056,00 of Diocesan assets, which include the disposition of specific Diocesan assets, and insurance coverage settlements of $6,500,000.

The plan also includes the implementation of enhanced non-monetary protocols for the protection of children which were first implemented by the Diocese in 2002.

"I welcomed today's announcement. I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese," Bishop John M. Quinn said. "My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again."

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code on Nov. 30, 2018. Since then, the Diocese has worked toward an agreement with abuse survivors for a resolution of all sexual abuse claims against the Diocese and non-diocesan Catholic entities within the Diocese.

"This plan of reorganization represents the culmination of several years of respectful negotiations among all the parties involved,” Bishop Quinn added. “It is our responsibility to assist survivors of sexual abuse with this financial settlement. In addition, we remain committed to the ongoing process of restorative justice. Jesus Christ started his ministry by healing others, and the Church is called to continue that ministry.”

More information on the reorganization is available on the Diocesan website here.