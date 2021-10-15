Exercise center hosts Trunk or Treat to support individuals with intellectual disabilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Halloween is right around the corner and Friday night a workout center hosted a Trunk or Treat that also supported an important cause.

Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping hosted the event where staff and members of the center decorated their cars and passed out candy to hundreds of children.

"I dressed up as a football player to give out some candy and donate," 12-year-old Talan Gruhlke said.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Oronoco Fire Rescue, and Allen's Tow N Travel were also present and passed out candy.

Farrell's also collected donations to provide scholarships for participants in its Down to Box program.

"That program is for individuals with intellectual disabilities like down syndrome, autism, and any kind of disability that's intellectual and we help them gain confidence, physical fitness coordination, self-defense. And really have some fun with these guys," the owner Lenore Schoenfelder said.

The trunk or treat event included children of all ages. One came dressed up as Elsa from Frozen, there was a dinosaur, athletes and even an astronaut.

"We wanted to make a fun event that everyone could join the public and get everyone out here to just support the cause and just have fun. These kids have all been great. The parents have all been great. The support has been amazing," Schoenfelder said.

Farrell's is the second location in Minnesota to offer the Down To Box program.