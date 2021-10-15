Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Appleton North 42, Oshkosh North 8
Aquinas 55, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Arcadia 38, Viroqua 0
Badger 42, Delavan-Darien 6
Bangor 17, Cashton 13
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg def. Southwestern, forfeit
Bonduel 34, Peshtigo 0
Boyceville 29, Clear Lake 0
Brillion 21, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 18
Cadott 28, Spring Valley 6
Catholic Memorial 64, Pius XI Catholic 14
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 11, Barron 8
Freedom 26, Wrightstown 14
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Pittsville 22
Kiel 56, Roncalli 8
Lake Holcombe 39, Cornell 0
Lodi 38, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Lourdes Academy 43, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0
Menomonie 42, Superior 14
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Neenah 40, Appleton East 0
Oak Creek 57, Kenosha Tremper 19
Onalaska 51, Tomah 13
Pewaukee 49, Milwaukee Lutheran 0
Riverdale 29, Boscobel 6
St. Croix Falls 49, Cameron 8
Union Grove 35, Elkhorn Area 7
Waunakee 50, Beaver Dam 12
Wausau East 24, Chequamegon 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com