Friday’s Scores

9:17 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 0

Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8

Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 13

Byron 55, Albert Lea 6

Chanhassen 31, Holy Angels 21

Chaska 17, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6

Dassel-Cokato 20, Litchfield 6

Deer River 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 19

Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0

Fertile-Beltrami 40, Blackduck 0

Fridley 35, St. Paul Como Park 0

Hill City 32, Ely 0

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14

Minneapolis North 52, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Minnewaska 26, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12

Murray County Central 30, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

North St. Paul 21, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 0

Pine City 36, Cloquet 8

Pipestone 32, Jackson County Central 14

Rochester Mayo 42, Austin 20

Rush City 44, International Falls 14

Spring Lake Park 55, Tartan 7

St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 0

St. Anthony 34, St. Paul Johnson 12

Thief River Falls 10, Pequot Lakes 7

Totino-Grace 14, Champlin Park 3

Tri-City United 22, St. Peter 6

Warroad 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Willmar 41, Chisago Lakes 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Proctor vs. Mora, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

