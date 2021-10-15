Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 0
Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8
Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 13
Byron 55, Albert Lea 6
Chanhassen 31, Holy Angels 21
Chaska 17, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6
Dassel-Cokato 20, Litchfield 6
Deer River 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 19
Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0
Fertile-Beltrami 40, Blackduck 0
Fridley 35, St. Paul Como Park 0
Hill City 32, Ely 0
Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14
Minneapolis North 52, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Minnewaska 26, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6
Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12
Murray County Central 30, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6
North St. Paul 21, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 0
Pine City 36, Cloquet 8
Pipestone 32, Jackson County Central 14
Rochester Mayo 42, Austin 20
Rush City 44, International Falls 14
Spring Lake Park 55, Tartan 7
St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 0
St. Anthony 34, St. Paul Johnson 12
Thief River Falls 10, Pequot Lakes 7
Totino-Grace 14, Champlin Park 3
Tri-City United 22, St. Peter 6
Warroad 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14
Willmar 41, Chisago Lakes 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Proctor vs. Mora, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com