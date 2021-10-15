Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17
AGWSR, Ackley 30, West Fork, Sheffield 10
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 15
Audubon 49, Woodbine 24
Cascade,Western Dubuque def. Postville, forfeit
Cedar Rapids, Washington 35, Oskaloosa 0
Central City 46, Central Elkader 12
Clarinda 44, Red Oak 0
Colfax-Mingo def. Wayne, Corydon, forfeit
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37, Des Moines, East 7
Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville def. Meskwaki Settlement School, forfeit
Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 21
East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16
Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16
Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, Collins-Maxwell 6
Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 0
Harlan 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 13
Highland, Riverside 49, Pekin 14
Humboldt 19, Nevada 15
Kingsley-Pierson 62, Siouxland Christian 8
Lewis Central 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 10
Logan-Magnolia 41, Lawton-Bronson 0
Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour, forfeit
Montezuma def. Woodward Academy, forfeit
Newell-Fonda 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, North Union 35
North Fayette Valley 39, Oelwein 0
OA-BCIG 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26
Ridge View 24, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Sigourney-Keota 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0
Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6
South Central Calhoun 48, Belmond-Klemme 12
South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Eagle Grove 0
Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Lamoni 34
Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 14
St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Glidden-Ralston 0
Stanton 44, East Mills 18
Treynor 42, MVAOCOU 0
Tri-Center, Neola 51, Westwood, Sloan 14
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, West Central, Maynard 8
Underwood 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7
Urbandale 35, Waukee 0
Van Meter 41, AC/GC 7
Wapello 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 6
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Webster City 41, Storm Lake 6
West Branch 28, Wilton 12
West Hancock, Britt 36, North Butler, Greene 0
West Monona 50, East Sac County 13
West Sioux 26, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14
Woodbury Central, Moville 60, Missouri Valley 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com