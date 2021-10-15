Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:33 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17

AGWSR, Ackley 30, West Fork, Sheffield 10

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 15

Audubon 49, Woodbine 24

Cascade,Western Dubuque def. Postville, forfeit

Cedar Rapids, Washington 35, Oskaloosa 0

Central City 46, Central Elkader 12

Clarinda 44, Red Oak 0

Colfax-Mingo def. Wayne, Corydon, forfeit

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37, Des Moines, East 7

Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville def. Meskwaki Settlement School, forfeit

Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 21

East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16

Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16

Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, Collins-Maxwell 6

Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 0

Harlan 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 13

Highland, Riverside 49, Pekin 14

Humboldt 19, Nevada 15

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Siouxland Christian 8

Lewis Central 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 10

Logan-Magnolia 41, Lawton-Bronson 0

Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour, forfeit

Montezuma def. Woodward Academy, forfeit

Newell-Fonda 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, North Union 35

North Fayette Valley 39, Oelwein 0

OA-BCIG 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26

Ridge View 24, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Sigourney-Keota 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6

South Central Calhoun 48, Belmond-Klemme 12

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Eagle Grove 0

Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Lamoni 34

Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 14

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Glidden-Ralston 0

Stanton 44, East Mills 18

Treynor 42, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 51, Westwood, Sloan 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, West Central, Maynard 8

Underwood 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Urbandale 35, Waukee 0

Van Meter 41, AC/GC 7

Wapello 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Webster City 41, Storm Lake 6

West Branch 28, Wilton 12

West Hancock, Britt 36, North Butler, Greene 0

West Monona 50, East Sac County 13

West Sioux 26, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14

Woodbury Central, Moville 60, Missouri Valley 8

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

