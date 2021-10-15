Jill Biden out to flex political muscle in governors’ races

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is set to campaign Friday for Democrats in Virginia’s and New Jersey’s governor’s races. She’s campaigning with New Jersey incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy and Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor running to regain the post. The first lady has regularly traveled the country to promote such issues as improving public education and community college, reopening schools amid the pandemic and urging people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. But this is her most overtly political trip since becoming first lady. Her visits so close to Election Day on Nov. 2 underscore political stakes that go beyond those of the White House.