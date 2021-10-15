Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob. Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi. Police authorities said Wanjala was identified after he joined a football match and played with locals. Some then trailed him and beat him to death.