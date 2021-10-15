Lewiston gears up for Fool’s Five Road Race this weekend

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- This weekend, runners will lace up their shoes for a race against cancer in southeast Minnesota.

After a virtual race last year, everyone is looking forward to gathering in person to raise money for cancer research.

This year's Fools Five Road Race will be one for the record books. In the organizations 43 year history, this will be the first race held in October and the first year without the 8-K race.

And because the race is normally ran in the spring time, organizers say the race route is different this year because of the fall harvest season.

There will also not be a silent auction, only a live auction which is Saturday, October 16 in the afternoon at the Crossings Center on South Fremont Street.

The doors will open at noon, and masks will be required inside all buildings.

The one-mile race is on Sunday, October 17 at Lewiston-Altura High school, starting at 1 p.m.

"The town is ready and you can just tell," said Fool's Five Co-Race Director Dan Goss. "When the banners went up a couple weeks ago, the enthusiasm went up as well. Everybody's talking about it, you can see it on their news feeds, people are sharing our posts, so everybody's getting excited."

This year's Fool's Five Road Race festivities will be a little scaled back compared to previous years, but organizers hope to be back in full-force by April of 2022.

In 2019, organizers raised more than $90,000 towards cancer research.