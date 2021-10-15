Maine’s Colby College bans discrimination based on caste

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Colby College in the U.S. state of Maine is banning discrimination based on caste, a system of inherited social class. The private liberal arts college announced that it has revised its nondiscrimination policy to add caste to its list of protections for the campus community. The professor who led the push says that caste may be associated with South Asia but that it comes into play across religions, cultures and countries, even in academia and business. The updated policy follows the lead of Brandeis University. The Massachusetts school declared in late 2019 that it would prohibit caste discrimination on its campus.