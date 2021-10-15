Minnesota Guard heading to COVID testing sites Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz announced more COVID-19 testing sites are coming to the state on Friday -- and the Minnesota National Guard is ready to step in.

75 soldiers and airmen and women will head to various COVID-19 testing sites on Monday. Service members will be broken into seven teams assisting sites with testing facility management, performing administrative tasks and administering COVID-19 tests.

"On Wednesday, Governor Walz requested Minnesota National Guard support for community-based testing sites in the metro and outstate locations," said Army Col. Scott Rohweder, Minnesota National Guard's Director of Operations. "The service members will be broken into seven teams assisting civil authorities at various sites with conducting testing facility management, performing administrative tasks, and administering COVID-19 tests."

Since March 2020, about 970 service members have supported the state's emergency health plan. The National Guard will also be helping with staffing shortages at long term care facilities through out the state.