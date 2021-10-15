New York’s likely new mayor plans to preserve gifted program

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democrat who will likely become New York City’s next mayor says he does not intend to get rid of the city’s program for gifted and talented students. Comments by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to CNN on Friday would mean nipping plans that outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio just announced. Adams says de Blasio can’t get rid of the program in the nation’s largest school district until next year, when a new mayor is in place. Adams says he would preserve the program and expand it. De Blasio’s office and education department did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.