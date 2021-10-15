Newly expanded Rochester Warming Center prepares for another season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Warming Center will once again be open this winter.

As it prepares to open for the third season, it is looking forward to being able to provide even more people in need with shelter overnight.

The Rochester Warning Center started off in December of 2019 as a seasonal emergency shelter, which would operate from November 1 through March 31.

But because of the greater need, the warming shelter will now provide Rochester's homeless population with overnight shelter year-round.

Warming center staff say an opportunity became available for them to move into the next door space, allowing the shelter to double in size.

This has allowed them to expand to 42 bed with COVID restrictions and nearly 60 beds without restrictions and even provide a separate sleeping space for women.

"I can only imagine how hard it's got to be out on the streets or in the skyways and know that you can't ever really get a good night sleep," The Rochester Warming Center Coordinator Rudy Naul said. "And to just have a place where you can be safe, take a shower, launder your clothes, just be around people and be somebody. I think that's the biggest thing, is that we really try to focus on just treating everybody as a human being. Everybody deserves that whether they have a home or not."

Naul says the shelter averages about 30 to 35 people a night and has served nearly 500 people over the past year.

The warming center says there is always a need of more volunteers and could use donations of hand-warmers, socks, winter jackets and other cold weather gear as we head into the winter season.