Palestinian olive farmers attacked by big group of settlers

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian authorities say around 30 Israeli settlers attacked a group of Palestinian farmers harvesting their olive trees in the occupied West Bank, leaving four people injured. Friday’s attack comes amid an uptick in settler violence in recent months. The official Palestinian news agency says the attack began when Israeli settlers descended from a nearby settlement hurling stones and spraying pepper spray at Palestinian olive pickers near the town of Salfit. The report cites witnesses saying settlers smashed cars, stole olives and some belongings of one of the female pickers. Israeli police confirmed they arrested four settlers near the settlement of Rechelim in connection with the woman’s stolen goods.