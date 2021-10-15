Remains found in Poweshiek County identified as Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials confirmed the human remains found in rural Poweshiek County late last month are those of Xavior Harrelson, the 10-year-old boy who disappeared from Montezuma on May 27.

The remains were discovered in a rural area about three miles from Montezuma on September 30th. On Friday, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Iowa State Medical Examiner that the remains were identified as the missing 10-year-old.

The cause of death has not been released at this time.

On September 30th, the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a farmer of human remains discovered in a field south of the intersection of Ewart Road at 110th Street. Investigators confirmed that the remains appeared the be those of a juvenile and clothing found at the scene was similar to what Xavior Harrelson was reportedly wearing when he disappeared on May 27, just days before his 11th birthday.