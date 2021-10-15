Rochester woman to hold coat drive Saturday for Afghan evacuees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Thousands of Afghan evacuees who now reside in the United States are in need of cold weather gear and one Rochester woman has taken the matter into her own hands to help them out.

Saturday, Brittany Kressin will be holding her her own coat drive for Afghan evacuees in Rochester at Calvary Evangencial Free Church in Rochester at 5500 25th Ave. NW.

She said her heart has felt for them ever since they started coming to the United States. She said it must be so difficult for them to be away from their homes, in an unknown country. Add in cold Midwest winters, and it will make their situation even more stressful.

"I took a wrong turn in Minneapolis a few weeks ago and there was a young family begging on the street corner," Kressin said. "I asked, "are you Afghani" and they said yes. And the mom asked "do you have any warm clothes?" I said I am sorry, I don't. And I came back two days later with my car full of warm clothes and food, and they weren't there. I searched everywhere, and they weren't there. And so, I vowed that if I can't help you, that I can help other people that are in the same, or similar circumstances."

Kressin will be set up in the parking lot at the church from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Items needed include new or gently used coats, boots, gloves, other winter gear and even baby formula.

She will then take the items to Fort McCoy in WI.

For those who can't make it on Saturday, but still want to contribute, Fort McCoy officials have given Kressin a list of Amazon items that can be purchased and will then ship right to the base.



