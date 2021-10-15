Russia adds 2 more publishers to ‘foreign agents’ list

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have added two publishers to their list of foreign agents, in what critics say is an ongoing effort to sideline reporting critical of the government. Putting a media organization on the list requires it to identify its stories as produced by a foreign agent, a term that carries strong pejorative connotations and implies increased government scrutiny. The Justice Ministry said Friday it had added Moscow Digital Media, which publishes the analytical online journal Republic, and RS-Balt, which operates the news portal Rosbalt, to the list. Russian law allows organizations and individuals determined to be involved in unspecified political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents.