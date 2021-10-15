Senator Klobuchar visits Mayo Clinic to promote breast cancer awareness

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar held a press conference Thursday at the Mayo Clinic to promote the use of preventative health care services.

Since announcing her breast cancer diagnosis and successful treatment last month, Klobuchar has been a leader in encouraging people to take advantage of preventive health care.

Senator Klobuchar's message comes at an important time, as studies have found that more than one in three adults reported delaying or forgoing health care because of coronavirus-related concerns.

Other statistics show that the odds that a woman received a breast cancer screening were 20 percent lower in 2020 compared to 2019.