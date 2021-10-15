Sri Lankan court summons prosecutor in war abduction case

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A Sri Lankan court has summoned the country’s attorney general and a former navy commander to explain the prosecutor’s decision not to press charges for the abduction and deaths of 11 men during the country’s civil war. The families of the victims earlier this week filed a petition against the move to drop the charges against the former navy commander, who had earlier been identified as one of the suspects in the abductions. The 11 men, some of whom were just out of high school, were allegedly abducted by navy sailors who demanded a ransom. Investigators said later that the men had been detained in at least two naval bases before being killed.