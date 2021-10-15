Stunts, cats and crime: Sliwa’s colorful run for NYC mayor

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican nominee for New York City mayor has spent decades as a stunt-loving personality. He also has a knack for keeping news cameras around. Curtis Sliwa made his name in the city’s grittier past, founding an anti-crime patrol group in 1979. He still wears the group’s signature red beret. Decades later, the “Never-Trump” Republican is making an improbable quest to be the city’s next mayor. His campaign so far has been peppered with news conferences at fresh crime scenes and campaign ads stroking one of his 16 rescue cats. His opponent in next month’s election is Eric Adams, a Democrat and former New York City police captain.