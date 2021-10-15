Truck driver convicted in Colorado pileup that killed 4

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people and injured six others on a Colorado highway has been convicted of vehicular homicide and other charges. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera Mederos was convicted by a Jefferson County jury on Friday in connection with the April 2019 crash on Interstate 70 west of Denver. The Denver Post reports that Aguilera Mederos faces decades in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 13. The driver testified that the brakes on his semitrailer failed before he plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Prosecutors argued he could have used one of several runaway ramps.