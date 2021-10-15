UPDATE: Dodge Center man indicted for impersonating a federal agent

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a Dodge Center man for impersonating a federal officer and felon possession of firearms and explosives.

52-year-old Reyel Devon Simmons was investigated by the FBI after he went viral on TikTok for holding himself out as a federal agent using the name "Roy Reeves" while wearing a department of home land security uniform.

Police also uncovered guns and explosives in a safe room in his house, which is illegal for Simmons because he has a prior felony conviction in Colorado. That conviction bans him from having weapons or explosives of any kind.

In total, the jury returned a five-count indictment against Simmons for impersonating a federal officer, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms, and possession of an unauthorized badge