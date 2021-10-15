Walz announces action plan to help overcrowding hospitals, bring more rapid testing to state

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- COVID-19 is taking a tougher toll on Minnesota and in response, Gov. Tim Walz announced measures to ease hospital overcrowding and to get more rapid testing in the state.

Hospital administrators say people who should be receiving care at long term care facilities are instead occupying beds at hospitals. It is due to staffing and bed shortages at the facilities.

Friday, Walz announced a three step plan to address the stress on hospitals during a visit to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. It includes:

National Guard will be on alert to give staffing support at long term care facilities who need it across the state.

The COVID-19 Emergency Staffing Pool will expand its access. Meaning facilities who are experiencing staff shortages because of a virus outbreak can request short term temporary staffing.

The Department of Human Services will be directed to the long term care facilities to free up capacity.

“Rising COVID-19 cases have left our hospitals too crowded, and we need action now,” said Governor Walz. “That’s why I’m putting the National Guard on alert and taking critical steps to help free up hospital beds and make sure that Minnesotans can continue to get the care they need.”

The governor also announced steps to expand COVID-19 rapid testing across the state. Walz activated the National Guard to help start a new Community Rapid Testing Program. This week free virus testing sites became available in Stillwater, Hutchinson and Crookston. More sites are expected to pop up in the following weeks.

Local public health (LPH) agencies across the state will also be stepping up its testing. 16 LPH will receive rapid tests from the Minnesota Department of Health. These tests will be used at community testing clinics or targeting testing efforts.

More information on testing can be found here.