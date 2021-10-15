Walz to deploy National Guard to help ease COVID-19 surge

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he’ll use the Minnesota National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals and care facilities that are struggling with the surge in COVID-19 cases. The governor announced plans Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for alleviating bottlenecks caused by staffing shortages that prevent hospitals from moving recovering patients to transitional and long-term care facilities. Around 400 Minnesota hospital patients are waiting for beds to open up at other care centers. Walz says the number of Guard soldiers who will be deployed to help out and their exact roles have yet to be determined.