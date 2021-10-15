Warrant: Man involved in crash that killed 3 was intoxicated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A search warrant says a man who rear-ended a car earlier this month, killing three teenagers, was driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood. A Dane County sheriff’s spokeswoman has said the man was speeding in his Jaguar when he rear-ended the teenagers’ Chevrolet Cruze in the town of Middleton on Oct. 2. The impact sent the teenagers’ car into a field, where it caught fire. Killed were Madison West High School senior Simon Bilessi and Middleton High School seniors Evan Kartochwill and Jack Miller. The sheriff’s office has already recommended that the driver be charged with homicide.