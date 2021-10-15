Woman dies after last month’s huge blast in Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say a woman who was seriously injured in last month’s huge apartment building explosion and fire in Sweden has died. At least 140 apartments were damaged and four people were seriously hurt, including the woman who has now died. Earlier this month, the suspect in the explosion was found dead in the Goteborg harbor, only a few kilometers (miles) from the building that was blown up on Sept. 28. Police said Friday that a preliminary statement by the medical examiner concludes that the cause of the suspect’s death has not yet been determined, but they do not suspect foul play.