Another chilly night expected with temperatures trending warmer next few days

Another chilly night is expected for the region with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. We'll see clear skies and light west winds at 3-8 mph. We may once again have the potential for patchy frost overnight, primarily in low-lying and sheltered area.

Temperatures trend warming into Sunday as afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with mainly sunny skies. Above normal temperatures continue into the start of the new week as highs take a run towards the low 70s on Monday with widespread sunshine. Conditions remain mild into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and pleasant sunshine.

By Wednesday, temperatures begin to slowly trend cooler as afternoon highs settle in the low to mid 60s. The evening hours could see a slight chance for isolated showers, although confidence remains low at this time. Much cooler weather looks to settle into the region by the late week with high temperatures only reaching the low 50s on Thursday and Friday. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies.