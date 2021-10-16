Court upholds new 1-year sentence for Iranian-British woman

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A lawyer says an Iranian appeals court has upheld a verdict sentencing an Iranian-British woman long held in Tehran to another year in prison. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year sentence in the Islamic Republic. Her lawyer told The Associated Press on Saturday that the appeals court upheld a verdict issued earlier this year sentencing her to another year. The verdict additionally includes a one-year travel ban abroad, meaning she cannot leave Iran to join her family for nearly two years. In April, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced for allegedly spreading “propaganda against the system” when she participated in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.