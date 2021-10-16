Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 5:20 am
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

