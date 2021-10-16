Islamic State claims mosque bombing in south Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group says its members are responsible for a deadly suicide bombing on a Shiite mosque in southern Afghanistan. The group says in a statement posted on social media that two of its members shot and killed security guards manning the entrance of the Fatimiya mosque in Kandahar. One later detonated his explosives at the mosque entrance and one inside the mosque, killing 47 people. Friday’s attack was the deadliest to strike Afghanistan since the dramatic U.S. exit from the country. It was also the first major attack by the group to strike south of the country.