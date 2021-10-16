Lawmaker’s killing wounds ‘British tradition’ of openness

The fatal stabbing of a British lawmaker has cast fresh doubt on the continued viability of what he had called “the great British tradition” of parliamentarians readily meeting voters. The regular and roving “surgeries” that British legislators hold for their constituents set them apart from lawmakers in other countries where the governed rarely — if ever — get to meet those who govern them. In an era of polarized politics, terrorist threats and frequent anger on social media, being accessible has become fraught with risk. Britain is proud of its parliamentary democracy that has served as a model for systems of government elsewhere. But Amess’ availability ultimately also cost him his life.