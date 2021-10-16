Lewiston Fool’s Five Road Race not complete without the auction

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Fool's Five Road Race Auction began Saturday afternoon, meaning the race has almost returned. While things are looking a little different this year, compared to previous years, organizers say they are excited to be back in person.

The Lewiston community comes together every year to celebrate and support loved ones who have struggled with cancer. Events are usually in the spring, but this year everyone was told to mark their calendars for the fall.

The auction was at a brand new location this year, The Crossings Center. This made more room for donations and people.

"So many step forward and donate whether they make items, whether they buy items and put them together. The awesomeness of all the baskets that are donated. There's beef, there's hog, there's meats, there's everything you can think of," said Fool's Five Auction Chairwoman Karin Peterson.

Peterson added they are trying to invite more communities to the Fool's Five event to raise even more money for cancer research.

The one-mile race is on Sunday, October 17 at Lewiston-Altura High school, starting at 1 p.m.