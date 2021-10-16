Man suspected in 2 murders kills himself near Cloquet

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man suspected of murdering two other men shot himself to death off a rural road west of Cloquet, after a state trooper stopped him for questioning. Authorities said the man confessed to the murders to a dispatcher while he was being pursued by the trooper early Saturday. A state trooper spotted a vehicle driving away from the scene where two man were found dead. The driver refused to stop for the trooper, leading to a chase that ended when his vehicle skidded into a ditch just west of Cloquet. It was then that the suspect shot himself.