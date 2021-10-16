MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center gives inside look at COVID critical care unit

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is giving a glance at what it's like inside a COVID-19 critical care unit. The hospital filmed inside its ICU and spoke with health care staff working on the frontlines.

“The demoralizing thing for us is there is still a fair amount of people in the community that don’t think this is real,” Dr. Doug Summerfield, with MercyOne’s critical care unit said. “Unfortunately for anyone on the street, you don’t see what’s going on in the hospital.”

COVID patients continue to fill hospitals across the country, and it's no different at MercyOne. On Wednesday, there were 38 COVID patients at MercyOne North Iowa.

“We’ve gotten good at treating the people we can save, but we have lost around 200 patients,” Summerfield said. “I think our staff would want to tell the public this is real. Make your own decisions as to what to do about that, but this is happening.”

The heavy caseload and full ICU impact the hospital's general care as resources to take care of all of the patients run short.

"An unexpected part of all of these COVID cases is that it takes up resources from other procedures that have to be done," Dr. Sam Congello, cardiologist at MercyOne North Iowa said. "Cardiac patients who need lifesaving procedures need to be postponed because there is no place to put them in the ICU or in the hospital.”

