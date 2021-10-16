Muslims, Hindus protest amid communal violence in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Protester have erupted for a second day in Bangladesh’s capital, amid a wave of violence against local Hindus following a viral social media image perceived as insulting to the country’s Muslim majority. Some 10,000 protesters — many of them carrying banners of Islamist political parties — took to the streets Saturday outside the main mosque of the capital, Dhaka, for a second day of demonstrations. The crowd chanted “Down with the enemies of the Islam” and “Hang the culprits”. Photos showing a copy of the Quran —Islam’s holy book—at the feet of a statue in a Hindu temple in eastern Bangaldesh triggered the protests, as well as violence. Separately in the capital, about 1,000 Hindus protested the attacks on temples and the killing of two Hindu devotees.