People’s Energy Co-op warns customers about potential scam

ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -- People's Energy Cooperative reports that one of its customers was the target of a scam this week.

A person reportedly was impersonating a PEC employee and visited a PEC member's home after regular business hours. He claimed he was there to verify the outside outlets at the home were operational. The person offered the service for $225. The home owner said it wasn't a good time, and the attempted scammer drove off.

The co-op wants its members to know that it does not offer that service. If a PEC employee were to come to a person's home, they would be wearing a logo-ed shirt with their name and credentials. Typically, customers would be notified if a People's Energy Co-op employee was needing to do work beforehand.

If a PEC customer has any questions or concerns, they can call the Cooperative at 800-214-2694.