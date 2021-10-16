Rochester coat drive for Afghan families is huge success

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Cold Minnesota winter will soon be here and Afghan Evacuees are in desperate need of warm clothing. That's why one Rochester woman hosted a coat drive Saturday for Afghan families currently residing at Fort McCoy.

Brittany Kressin is asking for new and gently used clothing and winter accessories ranging from baby sizes all the way to adult sizes.

Not even an hour into the event, the community donated so many items Brittany's car was overflowing.

"I'm getting way more than I thought I was going to get," Brittany Kressin said.

"I'm shocked and I'm really happy because this is amazing that the community has come out to help and really follow through," said Brittany.

After Saturday's event, all donated items will be driven to Fort McCoy and given to the Afghan families that are not used to the brutal Midwest winters.